Israel allows illegal Arab building to flourish

PA prime minister Rami Hamdallah updated Palestinian leaders about his meeting Tuesday with Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Hamdallah claimed that the Palestinian leadership including chairman Abbas were truly interested in peace based on the Arab peace initiative.

He said that at the meeting it was agreed that the Allenby bridge be open at all hours of the day from June to October and that activity at the commercial checkpoints between Israel and the PA would be extended.

It was also agreed that the Palestinians could set up an industrial zone near Tarqumiyeh in the Hevron region which would extend over 1000 dunams of which 90% are in area C under complete Israeli control.

Moreover the demolition of houses situated in 16,000 dunams of area C adjacent to areas A and B would be halted and responsibility for them would be handed over to the PA.