Police in Manchester say they have located a car containing significant proof regarding the Manchester bombing which caused the death of 22 people two weeks ago. Forensic testing of the car revealed that it was involved in the deadly attack.

The terrorist, Salmen Abidi, was seen entering the car and leaving it during the days before the attack. Police declared that they believe he took from the car items which enabled him to assemble the bomb he later detonated.

Police published a picture of the car, a white Nissan Micra as well as a picture of a bag containing the badge of the American football team "San Fransisco 49rs. and called on the public to offer any more information about the items connected to the investigation.