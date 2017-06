MK Nahman Shai(Zionist Union) submitted an urgent question to Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan in the wake of events in Kafr Kassem.

Shai asked why the police had outsourced police security to private security companies and what the cost of this was to the public.

Shai called this a "reversing of the world. Instead of the police guarding citizens it hires security guards to protect itself. This is an embarrassment to the Israeli police."