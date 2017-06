21:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Hevron: IDF soldier lightly wounded in hand An IDF soldier was lightly wounded a short time ago on his hand by Arab stonethrowers in the Gross square in Hevron. He is in light condition and is being treated on the spot. ► ◄ Last Briefs