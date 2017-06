21:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 City councilmen explains need for compensation A member of the Jerusalem city council explained the need to provide compensation for city council members in accordance with the proposed bill of David Amsalem(Likud) . He stated that without compensation, most councilmen did not show up to meetings, and only those who are independently wealthy could afford to attend the council meetings. ► ◄ Last Briefs