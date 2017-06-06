21:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 47-year-old Tira resident stabbed, moderately wounded A 47-year-old man was stabbed a short time ago in the Arab village of Tira. MDA staff treated the wounded man and transferred him to the Meir hospital in moderate condition suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. ► ◄ Last Briefs