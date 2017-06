Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Cochavi ordered an immediate halt to all construction work taking place in IDF bases around the country.

Kochavi's decision came after 33 weapons were stolen from a base in the south of the country and the contractor working on the base is suspected of involvement in the theft. The weapons were stolen from a locked armoury with no signs of having been broken in to.

Most of the contractors working for the IDF are Defense Ministry suppliers and most are Israeli Arabs.