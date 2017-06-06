20:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Saudi FM: Qatar must cease supporting Hamas Saudia Arabia's foreign minister, Adel Al-Jubair, said that Qatar must cease supporting organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas in order to solve the crisis in relations with other Arab nations. ► ◄ Last Briefs