20:31
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Saudi FM: Qatar must cease supporting Hamas
Saudia Arabia's foreign minister, Adel Al-Jubair, said that Qatar must cease supporting organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas in order to solve the crisis in relations with other Arab nations.
