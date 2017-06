MK Oded Forer(Yisrael Beiteinu) spoke regarding the 50th anniversary of Israel's victory in the Six Day War.

Forer, who heads a caucus promoting the consciousness of the Israeli victory, said in the Knesset that "it's time the other side recognized defeat. Without Palestinian recognition of their defeat there will be no solution.

Forer's American counterpart, Congressman Ron DeSantis, criticized the decision not to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, "Israel's chosen capital."