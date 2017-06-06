An 11-year-old boy drowned a short while ago in a pool in a Kibbutz in the Carmel region and was extricated from the pool in serious condition. MDA teams treated the boy and he is being transferred to Rambam hospital in Haifa.
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
11-year-old in serious condition after pool accident
