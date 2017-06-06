20:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 11-year-old in serious condition after pool accident An 11-year-old boy drowned a short while ago in a pool in a Kibbutz in the Carmel region and was extricated from the pool in serious condition. MDA teams treated the boy and he is being transferred to Rambam hospital in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs