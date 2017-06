MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli(Jewish Home) will speak at the Haaretz Peace Conference despite the fact that the anti-Zionist New Israel Fund is a participant in the conference. Mualem fended off criticism, stating that "we cannot abandon this arena to the Left."

Other speakers at the conference included Naftali Bennett and Betzalel Smotrich. Rafaeli stated that the reason the Israeli public only talks of a two-state solution is because we are not there to present our version of a solution.