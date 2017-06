19:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Bar Rafaeli's father charged with issuing threats Bar Rafaeli's father, Raffi Rafaeli, has been charged with issuing threats against the deputy mayor of Hod Hasharon. ► ◄ Last Briefs