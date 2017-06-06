Yad Le'achim: Stop interfaith meetings for schoolkids

The Yad Le'Achim organization asked Education Minister Naftali Bennett to bar interfaith meetings in the education establishment.

The appeal comes after reports were published about a fifth grade trip before the Shavuot festival to a church in Jaffa where they heard "explanations" of Ruth's conversion to Judaism.

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Werbin(Zionist Union) one of the parents who took part in the church meeting, expressed her pride in the meeting and uploaded it to her Facebook page.

Yad Le'achim reacted sharply to this and demanded the minister ensure that such meetings would not be repeated.