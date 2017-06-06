Brookings Institute:110B$ Saudi arms deal - 'fake news'

The Brookings Public Policy Institute based in Washington claims that President Trump's announcement last month that he had concluded a $110 billion arms deal with Saudia Arabia is "fake news."

A senior fellow at the research center, Bruce Reidel, reported that "I’ve spoken to contacts in the defense business and on the Hill, and all of them say the same thing: There is no $110 billion deal. Instead, there are a bunch of letters of interest or intent, but not contracts. Many are offers that the defense industry thinks the Saudis will be interested in someday. So far nothing has been notified to the Senate for review. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the arms sales wing of the Pentagon, calls them “intended sales.” None of the deals identified so far are new, all began in the Obama administration."