18:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 4 Palestinians wounded in southern Gaza strip Four Palestinians were wounded from IDF fire after violent riots occurred Tuesday in the south of the Gaza strip. The IDF forces used anti-demonstration measures as well as warning shots.