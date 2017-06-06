18:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 'The future lies in carpooling' Automated systems were presented at the Knesset Science committee which would allow only carpooling cars to travel on fast roads within Israel in the future. The committee also discussed other options to ease traffic congestion in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs