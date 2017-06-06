A fire has broken out in the forest below the Ramat Eshkol area of Jerusalem. A number of houses on Sheshet Hayamim street have been evacuated. There are no known casaulties and no damage has been reported.
Fire breaks out in North Jerusalem forest
