18:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Veteran journalist fired at Israel Hayom newspaper Veteran journalist Dan Margalit was fired from his position at the Israel Hayom newspaper, Israel's leading free ne Margalit claims that the newspaper, which is funded by Sheldon Adelson and takes a pro-Netanyahu approach on all issues, did not want any criticism of Netanyahu to be published and therefore fired him on the request of Sara Netanyahu due to his criticism of the prime minister's actions. ► ◄ Last Briefs