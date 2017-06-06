Shas MK: Israel must be 'more daring' in Judea, Samaria

Shas Knesset faction leader Yoav Ben Tzur spoke at the Knesset ceremony marking 50 years since the Six Day War and slammed the government for discriminating between Jews and Jews.

Ben Tzur claimed that there are "450,000 Jews who have not been released from the IDF and are under its jurisdiction." He added that Israel needs to be more daring and not to play a game of undecidedness regarding Judea and Samaria as this "widens social rifts, harms the quality of life of citizens and brings us to unnecessary apologetics."