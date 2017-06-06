Mandelblit blocking establishment of new Amona

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is preventing the establishment of a temporary community a the new site of Amona, according to a Haaretz report Tuesday.

Mandelblit claims that there is a legal issue with the signature of a general which permits the establishment of the site, even though the same directive has been used a number of times already and the community is to be established on the site of the eventual permanent community of Amichai, the new Amona community.

Mandelblit's position is strange as he was involved in the original agreement between Amona and the government which included a government commitment to start work on the site by the end of March.