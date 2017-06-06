Edelstein's wish: Proclaim sovereignty in Judea,Samaria

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein spoke at the Knesset ceremony commemorating 50 years since the Six Day War. Edelstein referred to the escalation in attacks on settlers in Judea and Samaria in recent months and called them "our vanguard force."

He added that "I hope that from this house will emerge a proclamation recognizing de-jure and not just de facto the eternal connection we have with Judea and Samaria. This would be a great merit for me, as Knesset Speaker, to proclaim this proclamation which is so just and so right."