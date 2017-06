17:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 7-year-old killed as car crashes into tree in Haifa A 7-year-old child was killed when the car he was travelling in veered from the road in Haifa for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. The child's parents were lightly injured in the accident and taken to Rambam hospital in Haifa. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated. ► ◄ Last Briefs