Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 627 murdered in 59 attacks in first 11 days of Ramadan Over 500 people have been murdered in 59 cold-blooded Islamic terror attacks in 17 different countries during the first 10 days of Ramadan, according to a "Bombathon" Twitter site monitoring attacks in the name of Islam.‏ The site claims that by the 11th day of Ramadan, 627 people had been killed in the attacks.