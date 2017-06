Police estimate that the security guard who shot and killed a 27-year-old Kafr Kassem resident Monday was in danger and acted properly in using his weapon.

The guard presented his version of events Tuesday morning and was released to his house. According to this version, tens of people were throwing stones at a police position in the town after police tried to arrest a suspect. The civilian security guard felt in danger and shot at the rioters, killing 27-year-old Mohammed Taha.