'When you dress like that, why are you surprised?'

Counsellors in the orthodox Ezra youth group have been suffering from harassment and even physical attacks from haredi residents in Beit Shemesh on their way to their local youth group branch every Shabbat. A number of them complained to Beit Shemesh mayor Moshe Aboutbul, who responded with indifference, stating that "when you walk around like that, why are you surprised?", referring to the way the counsellors were dressed.

Aboutbul responded by stating that "I respect all sectors, I didn't speak against a particular person, I just described a general situation."