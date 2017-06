16:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Bill: Deduct PA terrorist payments from tax transfers The Ministerial Legislative Committee will discuss the bill proposed by MKs Elazar Stern, Yaakov Peri and Mickey Levy to stop the payment of salaries to convicted terrorists. The proposal states that the State of Israel should deduct from tax payments transferred to the Palestinian Authority(PA) all the money which the PA transfers to terrorists every year, as this is a violation of the Oslo accords. ► ◄ Last Briefs