Regev:Nobody will shut the mouths of elected officials

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev(Likud) spoke in Akko about the media storm over the decision to invalidate a show at the Akko festival based on the stories and letters of convicted terrorists.

Regev spoke with Akko mayor Shimon Lankri and said "don't be afraid of those who threaten you. Nobody will shut the mouths of elected officials in a democracy. We cannot let radical groups dictate a narrative which undermines the State of Israel."

Regev called on young producers to present their work at the festival but stressed that "freedom of speech is not freedom to incite."



