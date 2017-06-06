15:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 9-year-old boy's foot caught in electronic gate A 9-year-old boy's foot was caught in an electronic gate in Givat Shmuel. MDA and Ichud Hatzala paramedics provided medical attention and transferred the boy in moderate condition to the Schneider Children's hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs