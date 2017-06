15:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 PM: I am honored to build a new community in Samaria Prime minister Netanyahu said at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Six Day War that "I have the honor to be the first prime minister for years who is building a new community in Judea and Samaria." Netanyahu was referring to Amona, the community which was destroyed after he failed to find a solution allowing the community to maintain presence in its previous location. ► ◄ Last Briefs