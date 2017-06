15:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Dayan in Six Day War: Do not conquer Gaza or Suez canal At the outset of the Six Day War, Southern Command leader Yishayahu Gavish was given two orders by then Defense Minister Moshe Dayan: Do not conquer Gaza and do not reach the Suez Canal. However after the zone erupted in warfare, Gavish violated both orders, prompting Dayan to fume and say that he would court martial him for subordination ► ◄ Last Briefs