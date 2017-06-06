Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday in reference to the Arab countries boycott of Qatar that "during my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!"
Trump: Qatar funding radical Islamic ideology
