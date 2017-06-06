Haley to UNHRC: Address anti-Israel bias

Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, “It is essential that this council address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility.”

Contrasting the situation in Israel with that in Venezuela ahead of a US-hosted session on the South American country's human-rights situation, Haley said, “It’s hard to accept that this council has never considered a resolution on Venezuela, and yet it adopted five biased resolutions in March against a single country, Israel.”