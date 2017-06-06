Firefighters gained control Tuesday afternoon over a fire that broke out in the Mevasseret Zion area.
The center of fire was near the Ein Hemed National Park toward Ein Rafa and hikers in the area were evacuated.
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Mevasseret Zion fire under control
