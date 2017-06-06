14:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Mevasseret Zion fire under control Firefighters gained control Tuesday afternoon over a fire that broke out in the Mevasseret Zion area. The center of fire was near the Ein Hemed National Park toward Ein Rafa and hikers in the area were evacuated. ► ◄ Last Briefs