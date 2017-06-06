UN Commissioner's human rights connection coincidental

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations has responded today to the speech by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 35th session by saying, “The connection between the Commissioner and human rights has proven to be purely coincidental and it comes as no surprise that he chose to spread lies about Israel before he even mentioned the massacres in Syria."

Couched in language understanding Jewish suffering, Commissioner Al-Hussein opened his remarks by referring to Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria as "An occupation which has denied the Palestinians many of their most fundamental freedoms, and has often been brutal in the way it has been realized; an occupation whose violations of international law have been systematic, and have been condemned time and again by virtually all States."

Danon said, "The Commissioner has forgotten that it is his job to care for human rights throughout the world, not to incite against Israel. During the time of his tenure, the Human Rights Council has made attacks on Israel its main goal. We are looking forward to working with the US to enact real reforms and put an end to this most absurd chapter in the history of the UN.”