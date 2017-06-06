AG against a compromise with YES

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has filed an objection to a compromise arrangement that was filed with the Central District Court in Lod as part of a class action suit against the YES satellite television.

The claim alleges that the company charges its subscribers who are paying for the period between the date of leaving an old address and the date of installation in their new apartment, even though at this time they do not expect and cannot view the broadcasts. Mandelblit is demanding that the arrangement be amended to properly compensate customers.