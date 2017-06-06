12:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Netanyahu: We will never leave the Golan Heights Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is taking part today in a conference of young people in Katzrin. Netanyahu promised the conference participants, "The Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty" and "We will never leave it." ► ◄ Last Briefs