Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is taking part today in a conference of young people in Katzrin.
Netanyahu promised the conference participants, "The Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty" and "We will never leave it."
|
12:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Netanyahu: We will never leave the Golan Heights
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is taking part today in a conference of young people in Katzrin.
Netanyahu promised the conference participants, "The Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty" and "We will never leave it."
Last Briefs