Plans for Amona replacement community approved

The Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria approved on Tuesday the plans to build the replacement community for Amona evictees, which will be called Amichai.

Chairman Avihai Boaron of the Amona Task Force said, "This is not what will provide a solution for the evictees and their children in the short term towards the summer and the coming school year. The entrance to the buildings is expected to be many years away." He continued, "Unfortunately, we are still in the youth hostel for nearly five months, and only if the prime minister fulfills his obligation and instructs the attorney general to approve the construction of a temporary residential site on the land of the new community will we have an immediate solution."