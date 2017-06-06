Elbit US gets F-35 Cockpit Display contract

Israeli subsidiary Elbit Systems of America, LLC, announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to develop the Technology Refresh 3, Panoramic Cockpit Display replacement unit for the F-35.

The company said, "The award further expands Elbit Systems of America’s work on the F-35, which already includes power amplifiers, structures, and sustainment work. In addition, Elbit Systems of America, together with Rockwell Collins, also supplies the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System, through their joint venture Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems (RCEVS)."