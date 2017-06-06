Without building, Jerusalem will become an old-age home

Chairman Dudi Amsalem of the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee complained on Tuesday about a perceived construction freeze beyond the 1949 Armistice Line. Addressing a discussion on the Yesha Council's plan for the development of Judea and Samaria, the Likud lawmaker said, "If there is no construction in Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem, they will become homes for the elderly."

Amsalem continued, "We need to strengthen the prime minister, to move forward. In the end we are measured according to our deeds, and in the test of construction output, it's our utter failure. I call on the prime minister to do Zionist act number one and let the Jews build the Land of Israel." He also said, "Not to build is a kind of deportation."