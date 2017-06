11:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Pollard's appeal was rejected because of admiral's 'myth' Read more Judges gave weight to a claim that Pollard sent 14 classified letters while in prison – although all the evidence indicates the claim is a myth. ► ◄ Last Briefs