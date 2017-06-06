Sears "Free Palestine" apparel ad goes viral

Social media is responding to an advertisement by Sears featuring the slogan "Free Palestine" on sweatshirts, T-shirts and tank tops, in a number of cases accompanied by the phrase, "End Israeli occupation". Other variations include the Palestinian Authority flag or its colors, a map of Israel and a V for victory salute, as well as upraised fists, and masked figures.

One person reacted on Facebook by saying, "Time to boycott Sears... let them know what you think!" An online activist said in Sears' defense, "Bet its [sic] one particular buyer and that @Sears Holdings does not even know... Let's make sure they do and see what happens."

