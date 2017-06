The Knesset Education Committee is holding a festive discussion Tuesday morning on "A magnet for education - marking 50 years of settlement in Judea and Samaria."

During the discussions Yochai Damari, head of the South Hevron Hills Council, revealed that the rate of matriculation eligibility in Judea and Samaria is 70 percent. Committee Chairman Yaakov Margi said, "Education is the driving force of the settlement enterprise."