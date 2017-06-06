Congressman on Islamic suspects: Kill them all

Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) responded on Sunday night to the Islamic State attack on London Bridge by writing on his "Captain Clay Higgins" Facebook page, "The free world... all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror. Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied.

Higgins concluded, "Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."