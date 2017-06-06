London pro-Israel event postponed over security fears

(JTA) — The Christians United For Israel’s annual “A Night To Honour Israel,” scheduled for June 22, in Westminster, London, has been postponed due to security concerns in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester. It was expected to draw more than 1,000 people. A new date was not announced.

The organization said that it had already planned to increase security to “a much higher level than usual,” following recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester. A CUFI statement explained, “Islamic extremists have called for the specific targeting of Christians and Jews during the month of Ramadan, during which our event was set to take place. Although no specific threat has been received, we have been advised that our event could be a target.” It continued, “We are determined that the impact of Islamic extremism will not win. We are resolved to confront it through our work and over the next few weeks you will see more activity from CUFI in addressing some of these challenges. The roots of the threat currently facing this nation is the same that Israel has faced for years. Our standing with Israel against radical Islam is crucial at this time, as is standing with our country as it comes to terms with its impact."