09:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 New Law: Fine for refusing service to IDF soldiers A new law passed Monday by the Knesset will subject businesses to a fine of up to 50,000 NIS for discriminating against uniformed IDF soldiers.