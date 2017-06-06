Police sued for detaining religious at gay pride parade

Attorney and right-wing activist Itamar Ben-Gvir has filed a personal suit against the police commissioner, the Jerusalem district police commander and other officers, claiming they illegally searched and detained dozens of citizens in July 2016 only for being observant or having a right-wing position against the gay pride parade in Jerusalem.

Conceding that the police activity was carried out against the background of the murder of Shira Banki at the previous gay pride parade, the suit contends, "It is impossible to include a whole camp in the act of an individual, and a policy of detaining every person wearing a skullcap or wearing a skirt, or even detaining anyone who seeks to protest against the parade in a legitimate manner - is not only an illegal policy, but a policy that is inconsistent with the principles of the State of Israel."