09:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Yaalon hasn't given up on territorial concessions Read more Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon points out the failure of the Oslo Accords - but calls not to close the door on giving up land for a future Palestinian Authority state. ► ◄ Last Briefs