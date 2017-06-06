Western Samaria the new/eastern Gush Dan

The Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are promoting construction in western Samarian communities as a solution to the housing shortage in the Gush Dan area around Tel Aviv.

A program prepared for presentation at an Knesset Interior Committee meeting marking 50 years since the Six Day War claims about 67,000 dwelling units can be built to house at least 340,000 people. The 1.2-million-shekel target price for a four-room apartment is half a million shekels cheaper than the average price in Gush Dan.