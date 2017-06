08:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 B'Tselem to join UN event mourning 50 years of 'occupation' The far-left Israeli non-government organization which called on world to "intervene" against Israel is to join an event at the United Nations lamenting 50 years of "occupation". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs