Minister Yisrael Katz is calling on Arab members of Knesset to condemn Monday night's violence against police officers in Kafr Qassem.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Katz said "Hundreds of people who attack police and law enforcement are clearly unacceptable. I expect the Arab MKs to also take this line. They stand in the Knesset and say they want law enforcement against crime and lawlessness, but it is impossible to have it both ways ."